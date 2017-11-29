Here are all the 51 locations of the holiday cocktail bar pop-up Miracle on Ninth Street

The fourth annual installment of Miracle on Ninth Street, the Christmas-inspired pop-up experience created by Greg Boehm, Nico de Soto and Joanna Spiegel is back and better than ever: This year expanding to 51 locations all over the world.

Every participating bar and restaurant will offer the same exact menu, which will include deliciously-concocted cocktails like the Run Run Rudolph (tequila, ice hot chocolate, coffee liqueur and Mexican spices) and the Snowball Old-Fashioned (gingerbread bourbon and wormwood bitters).

All locations are open now through Christmas Eve, so make sure to check out as many as possible before December 24.

Here is the complete list of participating venues:

Asheville, NC – Miracle on Wall Street (at MG Road)

Athens, Greece – Hosted at The Trap

Atlanta, GA – Miracle on Monroe (by Big Citizen)

Atlanta, GA – Miracle Two (by Big Citizen)

Austin, TX – Miracle on 5 th Street at The Eleanor (by The Roosevelt Room)

Baltimore, MD – Miracle on Magothy Beach (at Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille)

Cambridge, MA – Miracle at Kimpton Marlowe (Lobby Bar)

Charleston, SC – Miracle on East Bay Street (at The Gin Joint)

Chicago, IL – Sippin’ Santa (at Lost Lake)

Cincinnati, OH – Miracle at The Overlook Lodge

Cleveland, OH – Miracle at The Spotted Owl

Delray Beach, FL – Miracle on Delray Beach (at Death or Glory)

Denver, CO – Miracle on Little Raven (at Wayward)

Detroit, MI – Miracle at The Skip

Fort Worth, TX – Miracle in Cowtown (at Proper)

Hong Kong – Hosted at The Lily & Bloom

Los Angeles, CA – Miracle on Sante Fe (at Westbound)

Louisville, KY – Hosted at Rye

Madison, WI – Miracle on King Street (at Lucille)

Malden, MA – Miracle at Mystic Station

Milwaukee, WI – Miracle at The Outsider

Minneapolis, MN – Miracle at Lawless

Montreal, Canada – Hosted at Nexus Bar

Montreal, Canada – (Deluxe version)

New Orleans, LA – Sippin’ Santa (at Latitude 29)

New York, NY – Sippin’ Santa (at Boilermaker)

New York, NY – Miracle on 9th Street (at Mace)

New York, NY – Miracle on the Harbor (at Pier A Harbor House)

Orlando, FL – Miracle on Orange (at The Courtesy Bar)

Panama City, Panama – Miracle on aMano

Paris, France – Hosted at Glass

Philadelphia, PA – Miracle at In The Valley (ITV)

Pittsburgh, PA – Miracle on Market (at The Original Oyster House)

Portland, OR – Miracle PDX (at Function)

Quebec, Canada – TBD

Raleigh, NC – Miracle at The Haymaker

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – TBD

Sacramento, CA – Miracle on 21st Street (at The Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar)

San Diego, CA – Hosted at Polite Provisions

San Francisco, CA – Miracle PCH

Sao Paulo, Brazil – TBD

Seattle, WA – Miracle on 2nd (at Rob Roy)

Sherbooke, Canada – TBD

Springfield, MO – Miracle on Walnut (at Missouri Spirits)

South Bend, IN – Miracle at The General (by Render Kitchen & Bar)

St. Louis, MO – Miracle STL

Tucson, AZ – Hosted at Elvira’s

Washington, D.C. – Hosted at Mockingbird Hill

Waterbury, CT – Miracle at Highland Brass Co.

Winston-Salem, NC – Hosted at Bar Pina

Worcester, MA – Miracle at The Citizen