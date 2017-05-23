Here are six really weird lattes you can actually order across the world

We live in strange times. Following a real estate mogul's claim that millennials would be able to buy a home if they stopped spending their money on "smashed avocado for $19," a cafe in Melbourne, Australia jokingly created a latte served in an avocado to poke fun at his comment.

Alas, because the Internet is the Internet, customers have actually begun to flood the premise to order the bizarre drink, which is now an official menu item. But the avolatte—what the staff named the strange concoction—is not the only weird latte to have gone viral. Check out some more:

Avolatte at Truman Cafe in Melbourne, Australia

Goth Latte at Farm Girl Cafe in London, United Kingdom

Rose Latte at AIDA Shoreditch in London, United Kingdom

Marshmallow Latte at Big Shoulders Coffee in Chicago, Illinois

Purple Sweet Potato Latte at A Brewer's Tale Cafe in Sydney, Australia

Conicollo at Toby's Estate in Jakarta, Indonesia