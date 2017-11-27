Here are the 10 most sinful cities in all of the U.S.

We are home to Las Vegas, Sin City par excellence, but, perhaps unsurprisingly, Vegas is not the only sinful city in America.

From gambling addiction to credit card fraud and excessive drinking, it seems like the entire country is bursting with sinners. But which areas are more wicked than others?

WalletHub crunched some numbers and "compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 32 key indicators of evil deeds" to rank the most and least sinful locales in the U.S. In order to determine the ranking, the site measured levels of anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. Check out the results below.

Most sinful cities in the country:

1. Las Vegas

2. Orlando

3. Miami

4. St. Louis, MO

5. North Las Vegas

6. Henderson, NV

7. Detroit

8. Baton Rouge

9. Tampa

10. New Orleans

Least sinful cities in the country:

1. South Burlington, VT

2. Pearl City, HI

3. Brownsville, TX

4. West Valley City, UT

5. Port St. Lucie, FL

6. Plano, TX

7. Santa Rosa, CA

8. San Jose, CA

9. Aurora, IL

10. Cedar Rapids, IA

Clearly, proximity to Las Vegas' gambling hubs automatically grants a city a top spot in the ranking. Other highlights from the study include Madison's (Wisconsin) ranking as home to the most excessive drinkers in the country, Utah (Salt Lake City) boasting the most thefts per capita and Jackson (Mississippi) as having the highest percentage of adults not prone to exercising often.

And because giving bad news is just depressing, the site also questioned some experts on how to best avoid sinful behavior. Check out their answers right here.