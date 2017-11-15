Here are the 100 best restaurants for groups across the country

Selecting the ideal restaurant to dine in with a large group of people involves a variety of considerations: Will the menu appeal to everyone? Does the restaurant have enough space to accommodate all diners at one large table? Will everyone be able to hear each other speak? Does the price point match everyone's budget? OpenTable now makes the entire process a bit simpler.
The website gathered data from across the country and selected the 100 best restaurants for groups in the U.S. based on which eateries "diners have ranked as favorite when dining in large parties." In terms of methodology, OpenTable first analyzed the 10 million reviews that it published between October 1, 2016 and September 29, 2017 and then sorted the qualifying restaurants "according to the percentage of reviews for which 'great for groups' was selected as a special feature."
The list covers 26 states, with New York, Illinois and California boasting the majority of entries. Here is the ranking, in alphabetical order:
- ABC Kitchen - New York, New York
- Abe and Louie's Boston - Boston, Massachusetts
- Atlanta Fish Market - Atlanta, Georgia
- Balthazar - New York, New York
- Battista's Hole in the Wall - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Beauty & Essex - Multiple Locations
- Benihana - Multiple Locations
- Blend on the Water - Long Island City, New York
- Bluestone - Timonium, Maryland
- The Boathouse - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- The Boil Waverly - New York, New York
- Brennan's - Multiple Locations
- Buddakan - Multiple Locations
- Buddy V's at The Venetian - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Café Ba-Ba-Reeba - Chicago, Illinois
- Cafeteria 15L - Sacramento, California
- Carmine's - Multiple Locations
- Carnivale - Chicago, Illinois
- Catch - Multiple Locations
- Chama Gaucha - San Antonio - San Antonio, Texas
- Chart House Restaurant - Weehawken - Weehawken, New Jersey
- Clinkerdagger - Spokane, Washington
- Columbia Restaurant - Ybor City - Tampa, Florida
- Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants - Multiple Locations
- Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House - Multiple Locations
- Dock's Oyster House - Atlantic City, New Jersey
- Duck Duck Goat - Chicago, Illinois
- Elliott's Oyster House - Seattle, Washington
- Estia - Philadelphia - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington, D.C.
- Farmhouse at Rogers Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California
- Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch - St. Helena, California
- Filomena Ristorante - Washington, D.C.
- Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse - Multiple Locations
- Founding Farmers - DC - Washington, D.C.
- Gallaghers Steakhouse - Manhattan - New York, New York
- Giada - The Cromwell - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse - Chicago - Chicago, Illinois
- Girl & the Goat - Chicago, Illinois
- Gordon Ramsay Steak - Paris Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Gracias Madre - Los Angeles, California
- Halls Chophouse - Charleston, South Carolina
- The Hamilton - Washington, D.C.
- Harry & Izzy's - Downtown - Indianapolis, Indiana
- House of Prime Rib - San Francisco, California
- Ilili - New York, New York
- Jaleo DC - Washington, D.C.
- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab - Multiple Locations
- Keens Steakhouse - New York, New York
- Lawry's The Prime Rib - Beverly Hills - Los Angeles, California
- Le Diplomate - Washington, D.C.
- Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois
- Maggiano's - Multiple Locations
- Meril - New Orleans, Louisiana
- Meson Sabika - Naperville, Illinois
- The Metropolitan Grill - Seattle, Washington
- Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas - Main Dining Room - Las Vegas, Nevada
- North Italia – Irvine - Irvine, California
- Old Ebbitt Grill - Washington, D.C.
- The Olde Pink House Restaurant - Savannah, Georgia
- Oyamel - Washington, D.C.
- Palisade - Seattle, Washington
- Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Patti's 1880's Settlement - Grand Rivers, Kentucky
- Perch LA - Los Angeles, California
- The Publican - Chicago, Illinois
- Pump - Los Angeles, California
- Purple Cafe and Wine Bar - Seattle - Seattle, Washington
- Quartino - Chicago, Illinois
- Quality Italian - New York, New York
- Raglan Road Irish Pub - Lake Buena Vista, Florida
- Red Rooster Harlem - New York, New York
- RPM Italian - Multiple Locations
- Salty's on Alki Beach - Seattle, Washington
- Shaw's Crab House - Chicago - Chicago, Illinois
- Sixty Vines - Plano, Texas
- SkyCity Restaurant at the Space Needle - Seattle, Washington
- The Smith - Multiple Locations
- St. Elmo Steak House - Indianapolis, Indiana
- Stanford Grill - Columbia, Maryland
- Steak 48 - Houston - Houston, Texas
- Summer House Santa Monica - Chicago, Illinois
- Sunda - Chicago, Illinois
- Tao - Multiple Locations
- Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
- Texas de Brazil - Multiple Locations
- Tony's Di Napoli - Multiple Locations
- Top of the World Restaurant - Stratosphere Hotel - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Tower Oaks Lodge - Rockville, Maryland
- The Tropicale - Palm Springs, California
- The Twisted Olive - Green, Ohio
- TWO urban licks - Atlanta, Georgia
- Ulele - Tampa, Florida
- Uncle Julio's - Brentwood - Brentwood, Tennessee
- Vandal - New York, New York
- Warmdaddy's - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Wildfire - Multiple Locations
- Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Multiple Locations
- Zaytinya - Washington, D.C.
- Zehnder's of Frankenmuth - Frankenmuth, Michigan
