Here are the best times to book the cheapest plane tickets for a summer vacation

When is the cheapest time to buy a plane ticket? Well, like most everything else in life, it depends.

From preferred traveling time to destinations, the price of a ticket hinges on a variety of factors. Attempting to make the entire ordeal a bit more efficient, CheapAir.com releases an annual airfare study that sets out to at least find a range of times when buying tickets proves to be most economically valuable.

In this year's report, the company analyzed 921 million air fares and came up with a "prime booking window" that travelers could loosely follow when planning a vacation.

When dealing with summer travel in specific (Americans go on vacation mostly in July, August, June and September—in that order), the study shows that booking a trip 2.5 months in advance (76 days from your travel date, to be precise) will give you more bang for your buck. Obviously, the more flexible one is about vacation dates, the cheaper traveling is.

In addition to the report (which you can find in full here), CheapAir.com released a summer airfare calendar that notes the cheapest dates to travel during each month of the summer. Here they are:

June 2017: June 6

July 2017: July 4

August 2017: August 22

September 2017: September 12

Back your bags, folks! It's almost time to go on vacation.