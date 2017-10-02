Here are the ways you can help the victims of the Las Vegas massacre right now

While authorities are still investigating the mass shooting that occurred in Las Vegas last night, leaving at least 50 people dead and over 400 people injured, one thing is certain: The city needs our help. Here are the ways you can help right now:

1. Donate blood: Folks in the Las Vegas area are asked to donate blood. Here are local blood drive locations:

If you're in Las Vegas and want to be a hero -- donate blood. They're desperate for supply to save lives. Here's where to go: pic.twitter.com/DBU86yQtmY — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) October 2, 2017

2. Donate money: If you're not in the area, you can still help. Donate money to the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross online, by phone (702-369-3674) and by mail (1771 E. Flamingo Rd., #206B, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119).

3. Support the National Compassion Fund: The organization will directly distribute donations to victims of the mass crime.

If you are searching for information regarding loved ones that are still missing, call 866-535-5654. Facebook has also turned on its safety check feature.

Stay safe, Vegas.