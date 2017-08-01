Here are the worst foods you can order at American chain restaurants

Every year, the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) leads the Xtreme Eating Awards, highlighting restaurant meals that the CSPI itself calls "nutritional nightmares" (think saturated fat and cholesterol, lots of calories, salt and added sugar).

“These meals are extreme, but even the typical dishes served at restaurants are a threat to Americans’ health because they increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and more,” said CSPI senior nutritionist Lindsay Moyer in a statement. In other words, you should always avoid ordering these dishes.

So, who are this year's "winners?" Take a look:

Worst visceral effects: Ultimate smokehouse combo at Chili's

Least original breakfast: Cheeseburger omelette with pancakes, butter and syrup at IHOP

Worst adapted pasta: Pasta Napoletana at The Cheesecake Factory

Worst cheese in a leading role: Cheese curd bacon burger with fries at Buffalo Wild Wings

Worst original appetizer: Carnivore pizzadilla at Dave & Buster's

Most damage from a supporting vegetable: 12 oz. prime rib, loaded sweet potato, Caesar salad at Texas Roadhouse

Word cocktail design: Flying Gorilla at The Cheesecake Factory

Most ridiculous ending: Ridiculously awesome, insanely large chocolate cake at Uno Pizzeria & Grill