Here is how to travel this holiday season for as low as $41

Planning your holiday travels and trying to get a deal? The latest sale by Southwest is one you should take advantage of.

Of course, you'll have to be a bit flexible. You'll have to travel between December 14 and January 4, 2018 but keep in mind that several holiday-related dates are blacked out (specifically, December 22, 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31). Oh, most importantly, you have until end-of-day today to book your trip.

Hurry up and get yourself on a $41 one-way flight from Las Vegas to Long Beach (or vice-versa), the cheapest deal available.

For $49, you can travel from Milwaukee to Cleveland, from St. Louis to Wichita and from Baltimore/Washington to Cincinnati.

Other standout trips include a flight from Corpus Christi to Houston ($93); from Denver to Tucson ($132); from Ft. Lauderdale to Tampa ($122); and from Indianapolis to New York/Newark ($59).

The two most expensive flights on offer are from Oakland to Chicago and vice-versa, for $194 each.

Browse through all of the offers right here and start practicing those breathing exercises meant to calm you down after a family-filled weekend.