Here is how to travel this holiday season for as low as $41

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday November 6 2017, 1:07pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Planning your holiday travels and trying to get a deal? The latest sale by Southwest is one you should take advantage of.

Of course, you'll have to be a bit flexible. You'll have to travel between December 14 and January 4, 2018 but keep in mind that several holiday-related dates are blacked out (specifically, December 22, 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31). Oh, most importantly, you have until end-of-day today to book your trip.

Hurry up and get yourself on a $41 one-way flight from Las Vegas to Long Beach (or vice-versa), the cheapest deal available.

For $49, you can travel from Milwaukee to Cleveland, from St. Louis to Wichita and from Baltimore/Washington to Cincinnati.

Other standout trips include a flight from Corpus Christi to Houston ($93); from Denver to Tucson ($132); from Ft. Lauderdale to Tampa ($122); and from Indianapolis to New York/Newark ($59).

The two most expensive flights on offer are from Oakland to Chicago and vice-versa, for $194 each.

Browse through all of the offers right here and start practicing those breathing exercises meant to calm you down after a family-filled weekend.

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 510 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

