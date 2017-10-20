Here is how to watch this weekend's Orionid meteor shower

Your weekend plans just go that much more exciting: The Orionid meteor shower is set to peak tonight between midnight and dawn.

The annual starry spectacle originates from debris left behind by Halley's Comet and the group of meteors (basically, shooting stars) are named Orionids "because they appear to radiate from the constellation Orion, named after a hunter of Greek lore," according to Time.

As usual, you'll want to find an open field that gives you undisturbed access to the open sky to marvel at the natural wonder in the best way possible (rural areas tend to be the best spots). Check out the Dark Site Finder to locate the ideal viewing site near you.

The best part of this all? You won't need a telescope to catch the show as the shooting stars will be completely visible by the naked eye from New York to Los Angeles and everywhere else in-between. Happy stargazing!