Here is how you can see the giant asteroid flying by Earth tomorrow

Security first: According to NASA, we will be safe from an attack by an asteroid until, at the very least, 2050. Let's collectively breathe a sigh of relief.

Now, in more imminent news: There is a giant asteroid scheduled to pass by Earth tomorrow night and you actually have a chance to see it.

Although the natural wonder will be big enough to catch, it won't be bright enough or pass by our planet slowly enough to be seen by the naked eye. According to Paul Chodas, manager of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, viewers will need an 8-inch telescope alongside JPL's "Horizons ephemeris service" to "give you precise coordinates of where to look based on where in the world you're gazing from," reports Mic.

Scientists believe that the rock, known as "2012 TC4," will be closest to Earth at 10:42pm PST tomorrow, October 11. At that point, the distance between the rock and our planet will be 27,211 miles—relatively close when it comes to this astronomical stuff (to put it in perspective, that's about one-eighth of the distance between our planet and the moon).

This will be an especially exciting event for scientists, who have been tracking the path of the rock since July and will now be able to gather data about asteroids in general and their eventual potential to hit planet Earth. Gasp.