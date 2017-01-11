  • Blog
Here is the full Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival lineup

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday January 11 2017, 11:02am

Photograph: Shutterstock

The full lineup for the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been released and festival goers should be very excited. 

Taking place in Manchester, Tennessee from June 8 through June 11, the event features U2, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper and the Weeknd as the main headliners. Other performers are expected to hit the stage, including: Major Lazer, Lorde, Cage the Elephant, the xx, Portugal. The Man, Tove Lo, Tegan and Sara, Glass Animals, Milky Chance, Francis and the Lights and Cold War Kids.

Here is the full lineup:

Photograph: Bonnaroo.com

