  • Blog
  • Weird & Wonderful
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Here's how you can spend an entire night at the Guinness Storehouse for free

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday March 15 2017, 3:56pm

Here's how you can spend an entire night at the Guinness Storehouse for free
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

This might currently be the best promotion in the world: Airbnb and Guinness are teaming up to offer two (very lucky) people the chance to spend a night in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin for free. Sign us up.

"The lucky winner will be stepping into our founder's shoes and [be] given the keys to a legacy experience that's filled with hundreds of years of history," said Paul Carty, the Managing Director of the Guinness Storehouse. Fun fact: Arthur Guinness, who signed a 9,000-year lease back in 1759, is listed as the host on Airbnb. 

To participate, all you need is an Airbnb account and a really good 50-200 word answer to the following question: What makes you the world's biggest Guinness fan? You've got until March 22 to come up with the perfect response. The actual overnight trip will take place in April.

What will the actual winning experience entail? A stay at the Gravity Bar, which boasts a whole lot of paraphernalia from the Guinness archive and a 360-degree view of the Dublin skyline; a special welcome by the Guinness Storehouse Beer Specialist Domhnall Marnell; a "behind the gate" look at the St. James's Gate Brewery; tours of the Guinness family home and the hidden tunnels; a session with brewer Peter Simpson about the basics of brewing; and a sure-to-be-delicious six-course dinner at the Gravity Bar, courtesy of executive chef Justin O'Connor.

Click right here to scour through the promotion's details and feel free to dream about winning while browsing through pictures of the champion's future (one-night) abode:

Guinness promotion

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

 

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 293 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest