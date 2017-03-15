Here's how you can spend an entire night at the Guinness Storehouse for free

This might currently be the best promotion in the world: Airbnb and Guinness are teaming up to offer two (very lucky) people the chance to spend a night in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin for free. Sign us up.

"The lucky winner will be stepping into our founder's shoes and [be] given the keys to a legacy experience that's filled with hundreds of years of history," said Paul Carty, the Managing Director of the Guinness Storehouse. Fun fact: Arthur Guinness, who signed a 9,000-year lease back in 1759, is listed as the host on Airbnb.

To participate, all you need is an Airbnb account and a really good 50-200 word answer to the following question: What makes you the world's biggest Guinness fan? You've got until March 22 to come up with the perfect response. The actual overnight trip will take place in April.

What will the actual winning experience entail? A stay at the Gravity Bar, which boasts a whole lot of paraphernalia from the Guinness archive and a 360-degree view of the Dublin skyline; a special welcome by the Guinness Storehouse Beer Specialist Domhnall Marnell; a "behind the gate" look at the St. James's Gate Brewery; tours of the Guinness family home and the hidden tunnels; a session with brewer Peter Simpson about the basics of brewing; and a sure-to-be-delicious six-course dinner at the Gravity Bar, courtesy of executive chef Justin O'Connor.

Click right here to scour through the promotion's details and feel free to dream about winning while browsing through pictures of the champion's future (one-night) abode:

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness

Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb/Guinness