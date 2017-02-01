Hillary Clinton is releasing two new books this fall

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton is back in the spotlight following a period of relative silence (and hiking).

According to a news release by Simon & Schuster, Clinton is working on two new books that will be published this fall. The first one, yet untitled, will be a collection of essays inspired by her favorite quotes. The publishing house revealed that Clinton will use the quotes as jumping-off points "to tell stories from her life, up to and including her experiences in the 2016 Presidential campaign."

"These are the words I live by," Clinton said. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer. I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.” In other words, we'll find out how Clinton really felt about her almost entirely unpredictable loss to now-President Donald Trump back in November.

According to New York, the collection of essays "will presumably include a foreword by Katy Perry."

The second publication will be a children's book inspired by Clinton's own 1996 bestseller, It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us, and will be illustrated by Maria Frazee, a two-time Caldecott Honor winner. The proceeds from sales of the volume will be donated to charity.

While waiting to pre-order her already much-anticipated releases, you might want to read Clinton's other books: Dear Socks, Dear Buddy: Kids' Letters to the First Pets, An Invitation to the White House: At Home With History, Living History, Hard Choices and Stronger Together: A Blueprint for America's Future (written with former Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Kaine).