'House of Cards' just trolled the Presidential Inauguration with a new season trailer

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday January 20 2017, 11:30am

As the world's attention is directed towards Donald Trump's taking over the White House as the 45th President of the United States of America, Netflix quietly released a trailer for the upcoming fifth season of hit show House of Cards

Revealing the show's premiere date, May 30, the teaser video depicts an upside-down American flag blowing in the wind in front of the Capitol Building while a children's chorus recites the Pledge of Allegiance in the background. The 30-second video is haunting. 

Check out the trailer above and amuse yourself with some pretty funny Twitter reactions to the well-timed announcement:

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 207 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

