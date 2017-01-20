'House of Cards' just trolled the Presidential Inauguration with a new season trailer

We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017
As the world's attention is directed towards Donald Trump's taking over the White House as the 45th President of the United States of America, Netflix quietly released a trailer for the upcoming fifth season of hit show House of Cards.
Revealing the show's premiere date, May 30, the teaser video depicts an upside-down American flag blowing in the wind in front of the Capitol Building while a children's chorus recites the Pledge of Allegiance in the background. The 30-second video is haunting.
Check out the trailer above and amuse yourself with some pretty funny Twitter reactions to the well-timed announcement:
Life imitating art today #trumpinauguration #FrankUnderwood #Houseofcards pic.twitter.com/8d6soMs3yo— Jonathan Yarwood (@JonathanYarwood) January 20, 2017
FRANK UNDERWOOD COMES INTO MY LIFE MAY 30!!!! HE’S THE ONLY PRESIDENT I WILL PAY ATTENTION TO TODAY!!! #HouseOfCards— bubbles (@Longing2Belong) January 20, 2017
I think we'll take president underwood over what we're really getting #houseofcards https://t.co/hAvVlCxCT9— Daniella Puitiza (@DaniellaPuitiza) January 20, 2017
@HouseofCards Frank Underwood doesn't look so scary now @KevinSpacey #Trump #TrumpInauguration #houseofcards— Romeo Sensini (@RomeoSensini) January 20, 2017
IN OTHER PRESIDENTIAL NEWS AHHHHH #houseofcards https://t.co/3d3PLkXUFc— Elaine M. Wilson (@WilsonElaineM) January 20, 2017
