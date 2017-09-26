How much space will $1,500 in rent get you all over the world?

When it comes to rent prices, Americans do not have it best.
According to a new study by RentCafe, the same exact amount of money in rent can get you vastly different spaces across the world... and cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco don't fare well when compared to Vienna, Madrid and even Beijing.
Specifically, a $1,500 budget in Istanbul, Turkey gets you 1,889 square feet of space. In Manhattan? Expect a 277-square-feet apartment. Yes, that would be less than one fifth of the space.
Here is how much space $1,500 in rent will get you in 30 cities all around the world:
Istanbul, Turkey: 1,889 square feet
Shanghai, China: 1,705 square feet
Berlin, Germany: 1,500 square feet
Beijing, China: 1,426 square feet
Seoul, South Korea: 1,389 square feet
Frankfurt, Germany: 1,035 square feet
Vienna, Austria: 1,009 square feet
Madrid, Spain: 949 square feet
Osaka, Japan: 898 square feet
Brussels, Belgium: 843 square feet
Barcelona, Spain: 769 square feet
Toronto, Canada: 674 square feet
Amsterdam, Netherlands: 622 square feet
Copenhagen, Denmark: 620 square feet
Vancouver, Canada: 610 square feet
Chicago, United States: 600 square feet
Washington, D.C., United States: 543 square feet
Tokyo, Japan: 538 square feet
Sydney, Australia: 537 square feet
Los Angeles, United States: 530 square feet
Singapore, Singapore: 449 square feet
Stockholm, Sweden: 419 square feet
Boston, United States: 359 square feet
Geneva, Switzerland: 341 square feet
Paris, France: 321 square feet
Hong Kong, Hong Kong: 321 square feet
San Francisco, United States: 316 square feet
Zurich, Switzerland: 314 square feet
London, England: 301 square feet
New York City, United States: 277 square feet
A few observations: The per-square-foot price in San Francisco is five times higher than it is in Berlin, the size of an Istanbul apartment is basically the size of seven (hypothetical) Manhattan apartments (for the same price)... and we're considering a move to Madrid.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ