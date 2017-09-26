How much space will $1,500 in rent get you all over the world?

When it comes to rent prices, Americans do not have it best.

According to a new study by RentCafe, the same exact amount of money in rent can get you vastly different spaces across the world... and cities like New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco don't fare well when compared to Vienna, Madrid and even Beijing.

Specifically, a $1,500 budget in Istanbul, Turkey gets you 1,889 square feet of space. In Manhattan? Expect a 277-square-feet apartment. Yes, that would be less than one fifth of the space.

Here is how much space $1,500 in rent will get you in 30 cities all around the world:

Istanbul, Turkey: 1,889 square feet

Shanghai, China: 1,705 square feet

Berlin, Germany: 1,500 square feet

Beijing, China: 1,426 square feet

Seoul, South Korea: 1,389 square feet

Frankfurt, Germany: 1,035 square feet

Vienna, Austria: 1,009 square feet

Madrid, Spain: 949 square feet

Osaka, Japan: 898 square feet

Brussels, Belgium: 843 square feet

Barcelona, Spain: 769 square feet

Toronto, Canada: 674 square feet

Amsterdam, Netherlands: 622 square feet

Copenhagen, Denmark: 620 square feet

Vancouver, Canada: 610 square feet

Chicago, United States: 600 square feet

Washington, D.C., United States: 543 square feet

Tokyo, Japan: 538 square feet

Sydney, Australia: 537 square feet

Los Angeles, United States: 530 square feet

Singapore, Singapore: 449 square feet

Stockholm, Sweden: 419 square feet

Boston, United States: 359 square feet

Geneva, Switzerland: 341 square feet

Paris, France: 321 square feet

Hong Kong, Hong Kong: 321 square feet

San Francisco, United States: 316 square feet

Zurich, Switzerland: 314 square feet

London, England: 301 square feet

New York City, United States: 277 square feet

A few observations: The per-square-foot price in San Francisco is five times higher than it is in Berlin, the size of an Istanbul apartment is basically the size of seven (hypothetical) Manhattan apartments (for the same price)... and we're considering a move to Madrid.