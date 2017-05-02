  • Blog
J.K. Rowling just apologized for killing Snape—and Twitter went mad

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday May 2 2017, 12:07pm

Every year on May 2, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling commemorates one of the characters killed off in the series' last battle (refresher: Death Eaters versus Order of the Phoenix) by "apologizing" to the public. 

Two years ago, her apology was reserved for Fred Weasley and, last year, it was Remus Lupin's turn. Today, Rowling paid homage to one of the most divisive characters of the entire series: Professor Severus Snape. 

Check out her tweet:

Unsurprisingly, Rowling's Twitter followers took issue with this year's pick. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to her decision:

