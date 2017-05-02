J.K. Rowling just apologized for killing Snape—and Twitter went mad

Every year on May 2, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling commemorates one of the characters killed off in the series' last battle (refresher: Death Eaters versus Order of the Phoenix) by "apologizing" to the public.

Two years ago, her apology was reserved for Fred Weasley and, last year, it was Remus Lupin's turn. Today, Rowling paid homage to one of the most divisive characters of the entire series: Professor Severus Snape.

Check out her tweet:

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Rowling's Twitter followers took issue with this year's pick. Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to her decision:

@jk_rowling Please Jo, twitter isn't the place for this. You need to go on Snapechat



(I'm sorry) — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) May 2, 2017

@jk_rowling ok but WHAT ABOUT DOBBY — hana // هانا (@ohmygouldness) May 2, 2017

@jk_rowling you really didn't need to apologise for that one it's chill — emma✰ (@sscorbus) May 2, 2017