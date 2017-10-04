  • Blog
JetBlue is selling $44 flights right now

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday October 4 2017, 10:12am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Tomás Del Coro

Hurry! You've got a bit over a day to book extremely cheap cross-country flights, courtesy of JetBlue.

The airline's fall sale comes with a set of (very manageable) restrictions: You'll have to book your trip by tomorrow at 11:59pm EST and travel between October 17 and December 14 (blackout dates: November 16 through November 28).

The deal includes $44 flights from Fort Lauderdale to Chicago and from Long Beach to San Francisco. Willing to spend $74, taxes and fees included? You'll get to fly from Orlando to Nassau, in the Bahamas; from Sacramento to Long Beach; from Washington, DC to Tampa; or from Fort Lauderdale to Bridgetown, in Barbados.

The sale also features a $117 flight from Charlotte to Boston; a $129 one from West Palm Beach to Newark; a $149 flight from New York to New Orleans and a $154 one from New York to Port-au-Prince, in Haiti.

The most expensive offering happens to be the most exciting one (unsurprisingly): A $294 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Lima, in Peru. Who is coming with us?

Check out the full list of available flights right here.

