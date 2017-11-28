JetBlue is selling $49 cross-country flights right now

Already planning your next vacation? You'll want to consult JetBlue right about now.

The airline's latest two-day flash sale includes cross-country flights for as low as $49. The catch: You have to book by tomorrow at 11:59pm EST or local time (whichever comes first) and you must travel between December 5-14 or January 11, 2018 and February 14, 2018.

Some standout deals include $49 flights from New York to Boston; from Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans; from Long Beach to Las Vegas and from Washington, D.C. to Hartford.

Up your budget to $94 and you'll get to plan an even more exotic trip: Fly from New York or Boston to Bermuda; from Orlando to Havana, in Cuba, and to Mexico City. With $94, you can also travel from Fort Lauderdale to Cancun, Mexico or to Holguin, Cuba and from Washington, D.C. to Nassau, in the Bahamas.

Those of you looking to really splurge can opt for the two most expensive flights on offer: A $234 one from New York to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, or a $239 trip from Boston to Santo Domingo, also in the Dominican Republic.

Did you pack your bags yet?