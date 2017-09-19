JetBlue's epic new flash sale offers cross-country flights starting at $39

Inspired by a recent study claiming that the average person spends $2.70 on a cup of coffee each day (and even more than that for a latte), JetBlue's latest two-day flash sale has been dubbed A Latte Travel For a Latte Less. Translation: Forego your daily caffeine purchase for two weeks and you'll have saved up enough cash to afford these very cheap flight offers.

First things first: You have until tonight at 11:59pm EST to take advantage of the airline's deals. You'll have to travel between September 26 and December 14, but certain dates are blacked out: October 5 through October 9 and November 16 through November 28.

As for the fun stuff: The cheapest flight of the bunch is one departing from Long Beach to Las Vegas for a mere $39. If you're willing to spend up to $60, you can book a trip from Martha's Vineyard to New York, from Fort Lauderdale to Charleston and even from Cleveland to Boston. Alternatively, $99 will get you from Jacksonville to Boston, from New York to Austin and from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale.

Are you really ready to splurge? Spend $194 to fly from Phoenix to Boston, $204 to get from Los Angeles to New York or $229 on a trip from New York to Kingston in Jamaica. You might consider the most expensive deal on the site: a $254 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Lima, Peru. Clearly, that's what we're going for.

Happiest traveling to you all!