JetBlue's epic new flash sale offers cross-country flights starting at $39

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday September 19 2017, 10:22am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Tomás Del Coro

Inspired by a recent study claiming that the average person spends $2.70 on a cup of coffee each day (and even more than that for a latte), JetBlue's latest two-day flash sale has been dubbed A Latte Travel For a Latte Less. Translation: Forego your daily caffeine purchase for two weeks and you'll have saved up enough cash to afford these very cheap flight offers.

First things first: You have until tonight at 11:59pm EST to take advantage of the airline's deals. You'll have to travel between September 26 and December 14, but certain dates are blacked out: October 5 through October 9 and November 16 through November 28. 

As for the fun stuff: The cheapest flight of the bunch is one departing from Long Beach to Las Vegas for a mere $39. If you're willing to spend up to $60, you can book a trip from Martha's Vineyard to New York, from Fort Lauderdale to Charleston and even from Cleveland to Boston. Alternatively, $99 will get you from Jacksonville to Boston, from New York to Austin and from Philadelphia to Fort Lauderdale.

Are you really ready to splurge? Spend $194 to fly from Phoenix to Boston, $204 to get from Los Angeles to New York or $229 on a trip from New York to Kingston in Jamaica. You might consider the most expensive deal on the site: a $254 flight from Fort Lauderdale to Lima, Peru. Clearly, that's what we're going for.

Happiest traveling to you all!

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 468 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

