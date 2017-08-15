JetBlue's super-cheap sale includes tickets for as low as $49 right now

You'll have to hurry on this one: JetBlue's current fall flash sale is offering cross-country plane tickets for as little as $49. But you have until tomorrow at midnight to book a trip.

Fly from Fort Lauderdale to Chicago for $49 or get on a flight from Boston to Atlanta for $59. Working with a slightly bigger budget? Opt for $99 flights from Baltimore to Orlando or from New York to Bermuda. You can even head to Aruba from New York's JFK airport for $249 or from Boston to either Phoenix or San Francisco for $259. Regardless, trust us when we say you'll be saving a ton of money.

As usual, restrictions apply: You'll have to fly out between September 6 and November 11 (there are a few black out dates, of course).

Head to the airline's official sale site to book a trip immediately.