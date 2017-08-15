  • Blog
JetBlue's super-cheap sale includes tickets for as low as $49 right now

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday August 15 2017, 12:39pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

You'll have to hurry on this one: JetBlue's current fall flash sale is offering cross-country plane tickets for as little as $49. But you have until tomorrow at midnight to book a trip.

Fly from Fort Lauderdale to Chicago for $49 or get on a flight from Boston to Atlanta for $59. Working with a slightly bigger budget? Opt for $99 flights from Baltimore to Orlando or from New York to Bermuda. You can even head to Aruba from New York's JFK airport for $249 or from Boston to either Phoenix or San Francisco for $259. Regardless, trust us when we say you'll be saving a ton of money.

As usual, restrictions apply: You'll have to fly out between September 6 and November 11 (there are a few black out dates, of course).

Head to the airline's official sale site to book a trip immediately. 

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 434 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

