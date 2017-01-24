JetBlue's two-day flash sale includes $34 flights across the country right now

Just in time for the collective vacation that America is in dire need of right now, JetBlue's two-day flash sale is offering $34 one-way plane tickets on both domestic and international flights out of the country's major cities.

Now through Wednesday, book a flight from Boston to New York, from Las Vegas to Long Beach and from Hartford to Washington, D.C. for a mere $34. The Aquairius (see what they did there?) sale also includes a $44 New Orleans-Fort Lauderdale ticket, a $49 flight from New York to Savannah and a Saint Croix to San Juan trip for just $59.

Have a bit more cash available and are looking for a more exotic trip? Worry not: If you're willing to spend up to $214, you can fly from New York to Santo Domingo or Port of Spain or from D.C. to San Juan.

Basically, you should really take some time off right about now. Just remember that restrictions apply: You will have to travel on either a Tuesday or a Wednesday between February 1 and May 24 (blackout dates include February 21 and 22, April 11 and 12 and April 18 and 19 for those flying to/from Boston, Providence, Worcester, Hartford, Burlington and Portland).

Happy vacationing!