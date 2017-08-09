Jim Carrey shows off his talent as a painter in a new documentary short

You probably didn't know that actor Jim Carrey is also a passionate painter... And neither did we, until now. In Jim Carrey: I Needed Color, a new six-minute online documentary, Carrey takes viewers inside his world—surprising most of his fans.

“I like the independence of it. I love the freedom of it. No one else tells you what you can or can’t do, most of the time. And there’s an immediacy to it,” he says in the video, directed and produced by David Bushnell.

Explaining that he began painting six years ago, as a means to "heal a broken heart," the actor also owns a studio space in New York City, which he shows off in the clip.

"When you're falling in love, you're floating, weightless," he says. "But when you lose that love, you have to reenter the atmosphere and it can get pretty rough, because you're just bouncing off one molecule and onto the next, rippin' through them at such a pace that they just ignite and explode, until you find another heart that's doing the same thing, has landed and cooled, and then you start to float again."

Although the short was posted on Vimeo almost three weeks ago, most people noticed it after basketball player LeBron James tweeted about just earlier this week:

This is incredible!! I had no idea either. Unbelievable work @JimCarrey! Would love to see some of your work in person some day! Love art. https://t.co/7jX0RfSAP3 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 7, 2017

Carrey himself noticed the shout out and took to the social media platform to respond to the NBA star directly:

Thx 4 ur kind words @KingJames.I'd be honored 2 hang with u any time.Can u imagine 2 King James' in the same room?Sss'make it happen! ?;^•} — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 8, 2017

Check out the full documentary above.