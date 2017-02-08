Kate McKinnon will voice Ms. Frizzle on the Netflix revival of ‘The Magic School Bus’

Are your seat belts on? Get ready for Kate McKinnon to be driving you around on the Netflix revival of the classic kids cartoon The Magic School Bus!

The reboot will be named The Magic School Bus Rides Again and the Saturday Night Live star will voice Ms. Frizzle (a.k.a “The Frizz”)—a role that earned Lily Tomlin an Emmy win when she voiced the teacher in the original version.

Back in 2014, Netflix announced that the revamped version of the cartoon would consist of 26 episodes made using CG instead of traditional animation, according to Variety.

McKinnon will be pretty busy in the next few months: In addition to her recent work on Ghostbusters and the various characters that she regularly plays on SNL, the actress will star as a magical lunch lady in Amblin Entertainment's The Lunch Witch.

As for The Magical School Bus Rides Again, no release date has yet been announced but we're happy to add the show to our list of must-see, nostalgia provoking Netflix offerings—a list that includes Stranger Things, Fuller House and Gilmore Girls.