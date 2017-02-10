  • Blog
Katy Perry is back: Listen to her new song "Chained to the Rhythm"

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday February 10 2017, 12:09pm

As mentioned earlier this week, Katy Perry just debuted her first new song since last summer's Olympic anthem "Rise." "Chained to the Rhythm," which features Skip Marley (Bob's grandson) and was written by Perry herself alongside Sia and Max Martin, was released alongside a fairly peculiar lyrics video.

The 4-minute video showcases a pair of hands cooking in a miniature kitchen and ends with a hamster watching another hamster run on a wheel on television while consuming the prepared meal. Yes, odd.

Some fans had the chance to preview the song yesterday, after the singer publicized a map of "24 locations where fans could plug their headphones into a disco ball chained to an object" and listen to the track, according to Rolling Stone.

Scheduled to perform at Sunday's Grammys, Perry is expected to debut her new song live for the first time.

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 251 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

