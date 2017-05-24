In case you were still wondering, Katy Perry never kissed Scarlett Johansson ("But I'm ready," she says)... and neither has funnyman James Corden—so forget the gossip about the inspiration behind Perry's first hit "I Kissed a Girl" (the lyrics are actually about a girl that a then 17-year-old Perry met when she first moved to Los Angeles).

But this turns out to be just one of the many presumed rumors that the singer discusses while on the latest segment of the Late Late Show with James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Also on the to-be-talked-about roster: Her latest haircut ("Actually, when I went into my hairdresser, I pulled out a picture of your hair and said James Corden: my fashion inspo," she jokes), what really went down between her and Taylor Swift and the first time she pierced her own nose (with an ice cube and a safety pin)—all the while singing along to Perry's greatest hits, including "Dark Horse," "Bon Appétit," "Swish Swish" and "Roar."

But we won't ruin it for you: Hear it all from Perry's own mouth in the video above.