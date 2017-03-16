  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Krispy Kreme is serving green glazed donuts for St. Patrick's Day tomorrow

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday March 16 2017, 12:12pm

Krispy Kreme is serving green glazed donuts for St. Patrick's Day tomorrow
Photograph: Courtesy Krispy Kreme

If drinking to excess is not really your thing, opt to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by indulging in a sweet, sweet treat: Krispy Kreme is offering a green version of its original glazed donut tomorrow only.

The limited edition donut is called O'Riginal Glazed (ha!) and will be available at all locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Word on the street is that Dunkin' Donuts will also be stepping it up for the Irish fest by adding chocolate icing and special shamrock sprinkles to their treats—the ideal dessert to devour after a day likely spent taking down whiskey at pubs all across the nation.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 296 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest