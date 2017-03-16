Krispy Kreme is serving green glazed donuts for St. Patrick's Day tomorrow

If drinking to excess is not really your thing, opt to celebrate St. Patrick's Day by indulging in a sweet, sweet treat: Krispy Kreme is offering a green version of its original glazed donut tomorrow only.

The limited edition donut is called O'Riginal Glazed (ha!) and will be available at all locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Word on the street is that Dunkin' Donuts will also be stepping it up for the Irish fest by adding chocolate icing and special shamrock sprinkles to their treats—the ideal dessert to devour after a day likely spent taking down whiskey at pubs all across the nation.