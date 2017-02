Lady Gaga announces a global tour for 2017

Somewhere between gorging yourself on dip and rooting against the inevitable Patriots come back, you may have noticed Lady Gaga leaping off the roof of Houston's NRG Stadium and performing one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows in recent memory. If there was any question whether the pop singer could still command a stadium stage—or a national TV audience—the medley of patriotic tunes and career-spanning hits put that to rest. But that hardly does the visual spectacle justice. You can catch the whole performance below.

With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, Gaga has announced her plans for a global tour starting this August. First, she'll visit stadiums around North America before traveling to Brazil and Europe and returning for more stateside gigs in the fall. These will be the first shows in support of her fifth album, Joanne, which came out in October. Tickets go on sale at various times, starting February 10: Visit ladygaga.com for details.

Lady Gaga 2017 World Tour

August 1 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena

August 3 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place

August 5 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

August 8 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

August 11 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

August 13 San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

August 15 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

August 19 Omaha, NB - Centurylink Center

August 21 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 23 Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

August 25 Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

August 28 New York, NY - Citi Field

September 1 Boston, MA - Fenway Park

September 4 Montreal, Quebec - Bell Centre

September 6 Toronto, Ontario - Air Canada Centre

September 10 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 15 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock in Rio Festival

September 22 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

September 24 Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

September 26 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

September 29 Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

October 1 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

October 3 Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

October 6 Paris, France - Accorhotels Arena

October 9 London, England - O2 Arena

October 15 Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena

October 17 Manchester, England - Manchester Arena

October 21 Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

October 23 Stockholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

October 26 Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 28 Koln, Germany - Lanxess Arena

November 5 Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

November 7 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 10 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

November 13 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

November 15 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

November 16 St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

November 19 Washington, DC - Verizon Center

November 20 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

November 28 Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

November 30 Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

December 1 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

December 3 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

December 5 Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

December 8 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

December 9 Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 12 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

December 14 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena