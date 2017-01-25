Listen to 12 other great songs written by the 'La La Land' team

Can't stop listening to the La La Land soundtrack? Neither can we. And, apparently, neither can the rest of America: With a staggering 14 Oscar nominations (including best original score and best original song for tracks "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" and "City of Stars"), the musical has joined Titanic and All About Eve in setting the record for the all-time highest number of Academy Awards nods for a single production.

Who is responsible for what is, arguably, the pillar of the film—its musical numbers? Lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known as Pasek and Paul, worked on the movie's music. In addition to La La Land, their original songs have been featured on NBC's Smash, animated movie Trolls and the theater productions of A Christmas Story, Dogfight, Edges, Dear Evan Hansen and James and the Giant Peach.

Curious to know if their past work is as good as their Oscar-nominated one (spoiler alert: it certainly is)? Check out these 12 other great songs that they composed:

1. "Rewrite this Story" (Smash)



2. "Waving Through a Window" (Dear Evan Hansen)



3. "The Genius on Cleveland Street" (A Christmas Story: The Musical)



4. "Nothing Short of Wonderful" (Dogfight)



5. "Hey, Good Looking'" (Dogfight)



6. "Hometown Hero's Ticker Tape Parade'" (Dogfight)



7. "Original" (Smash)



8. "Only Us" (Dear Evan Hansen)



9. "Floatin' Along" (James and the Giant Peach)



10. "Get Back Up Again" (Trolls)



11. "Caught in the Storm" (Smash)



12. "Up on Santa's Lap" (A Christmas Story: The Musical)