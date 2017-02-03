  • Blog
Listen to Ariana Grande and John Legend's 'Beauty and the Best' theme song remake

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Friday February 3 2017, 11:45am

In today's chapter of Beauty and the Best news: Ariana Grande and John Legend's rendition of the Oscar-winning theme song has dropped and it is... okay.

Sure, the artists deliver a beautiful performance (albeit one stripped of most consonants)—a predictable feat, given both singers' phenomenal voices—but we find ourselves a bit underwhelmed by the duet. Where are the vocal pirouettes? Signature vibratos? Passion-filled, extended notes? Are we just spoiled by the amazingness that is the original song, by Angela Lansbury? Should we not hold it up for comparison to the version by Celine Dion (who will be featured on the remake's soundtrack as well) and Peabo Bryson? You be the judge:

