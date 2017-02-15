Love Actually is getting a mini-sequel this spring

Consider it a very early Christmas present—the all-star cast of Love Actually is reuniting for a mini-sequel!



In the nearly 14 years since Love Actually premiered, the British rom-com—written and directed by Richard Curtis and starring Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley and Colin Firth—has become a veritable holiday classic. Now Curtis & Co. is using that good will for a good cause: the writer-director will pen a short sequel to the film in support of Red Nose Day, a fundraising campaign aimed at ending child poverty.

Dubbed “Red Nose Day Actually,” the short will reunite Grant, Knightley and Firth with cast members including Liam Neeson, Bill Nighy, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martine McCutcheon and Rowan Atkinson. (No word yet on Emma Thompson and Laura Linney's involvement.)



"I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to,” director Richard Curtis told BBC. “Who has aged best? — I guess that’s the big question…or is it so obviously Liam? We’ve been delighted and grateful that so many of the cast are around and able to take part—and it’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together and re-creating their characters 14 years later."

The mini-sequel will air as part of BBC1's Red Nose Day coverage on March 24th and will come stateside to NBC on May 25th.