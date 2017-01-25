Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80: we remember her with this song

TV icon Mary Tyler Moore, who "turned the world on with her smile," has passed away at the age of 80 after being hospitalized in Connecticut.

A media icon who paved the way for female television characters since first rising to fame on The Dick Van Dyke Show in the 1960s, Moore is widely known for playing a single, career woman on the '70s classic sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show. A pioneer in the industry, she will be greatly missed.

Since the bad aura surrounding 2016 refuses to give up, although we are officially in 2017, the only thing left to do to lift our spirits is to listen to the always charming theme song of The Mary Tyler Moore show, "Love is All Around:"