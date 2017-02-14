Meet Logan, the first ever American Girl boy doll

Responding to requests for more diversity, American Girl is set to release two new dolls this Thursday and, for the first time ever, one of them will be a boy. Logan Everett plays the drums and will be available for purchase alongside "his friend Tenney Grant, a singer-songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee."

Logan, an 18-inch doll "with a fun storyline and dynamic personality," is part of an entirely updated 2017 collection that includes "Girl of the Year" doll Gabriela McBride, released back in January. Future launches include a doll version of Z Yang in April (she's a Korean-American character that makes appearances on the company's YouTube channel); the reintroduction of Felicity Merriman, from the Revolutionary War period; and a new "historical Hawaiian character named Nanea [...] whose story is set during World War II."

Photograph: American Girl

Talking to the Huffington Post, the company's director of public relations, Julie Parks, said that "adding a boy to our lineup has been a number one request for a very, very, very long time." Welcome to our very strange world, Logan!