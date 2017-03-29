Miserable weather is bringing tornadoes across the U.S.

Be careful, folks: the weather will be getting pretty bad across parts of the country in the upcoming days.

Following yesterday's 14 tornado reports (thankfully, they occurred in open country), the National Weather Service is warning citizens that more extreme weather is on the way.

Today, winds, hail and tornadoes are expected to hit east Texas through eastern Oklahoma, also reaching western Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri. Then on Thursday, severe weather will be recorded in Mississippi Valley, Ohio Valley, Tennessee Valley and the Gulf Coast followed by a run through parts of Virginia south to north Florida on Friday. We're not done: the flooding and rainfall will still be a concern this weekend through the beginning of next week.

The moral of the story: If you live in the south, be very careful in the upcoming days (stay away from windows!). If you were planning on heading south, reconsider your travel schedule right about now.