NASA is hiring a planetary protection officer to defend us from aliens

How would you like to earn up to $187,000 per year to make sure that humans don't contaminate space objects, planets and moons while also preventing alien microbes from spreading to Earth? That's the exact job NASA is currently recruiting for.

The planetary protection officer job was first created back in 1967, following the signing of the Outer Space Treaty, and is only one of two full-time roles of the sort that exist in the world (the other one is at the European Space Agency).

"States Parties to the Treaty shall pursue studies of outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, and conduct exploration of them so as to avoid their harmful contamination and also adverse changes in the environment of the Earth resulting form the introduction of extraterrestrial matter and, where necessary, shall adopt appropriate measures for this purpose," reads Article IX of the Outer Space Treaty. In other words: NASA is to defend our planet from alien contamination.

The position comes with a six-figure salary ($124,406 to $187,000 per year) and is held by the chosen candidate for at least three years with the option of a two-year extension. Catharine Conley has been NASA's planetary officer since 2014—no word on whether she'll be reapplying for the position.

In terms of qualifications: Applicants must have "advanced knowledge" of planetary protection; an advanced degree in physical science, engineering or mathematics; and at least one year of experience as a top-level civilian government employee. After all, fighting aliens ain't no easy task.

You've got until August 14 to revamp your resume and send over your application to NASA. Take a look at the job description right here.