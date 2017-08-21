National parks around the country will resume selling bottled water (yes, it was illegal)

Did you know that, six years ago, the National Park Service had instituted a ban against selling plastic water bottles in 23 national parks?

Trying to combat excessive plastic water bottle litter, the National Park System told Congress that "eliminating disposable plastic water bottle sales is an optional measure for parks to accomplish their reduction goals" back in 2011, when the ban was implemented (fun fact: it didn't deal with bottled sweetened drinks).

The ban's rollback was announced last week. "While we will continue to encourage the use of free water bottle filling stations as appropriate," said Michael T. Reynolds, the National Park Service acting national director, in a statement, "ultimately it should be up to our visitors to decide how best to keep themselves and their families hydrated during a visit to a national park."

The International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), who has been lobbying to get rid of the ban for a few years, has praised the latest decision.

So next time you visit the best national parks in the U.S., feel free to pack lighter and grab a water bottle at the park itself.

