New study claims this is the only way to sign emails

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday August 2 2017, 4:24pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

How do you sign your emails? "Best?" "Kindly?" "Yours?" "Sincerely?" 

Turns out, the only way one should sign is with a simple "thanks," at least according to experts.

Mining through over 350,000 email threads, email scheduling app Boomerang analyzed which "closings" got the highest response rates and the results are pretty interesting: Messages signed with any variation of "thanks" received a reply 62% of the time, as compared to all other sorts of "thanks-less" emails (46% response rate). 

Out of all the closings analyzed by the app, "thanks in advance" was the most effective (65.7% response rate), followed by "thanks" (63% response rate) and then "thank you" (57.9% response rate).

As for the worst performing closings, "best" had the lowest response rate (51.2%)—so make sure you avoid that next time you apply for a job.

One thing is clear: The simpler, the better.

