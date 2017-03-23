New study reveals that the average human will waste over five years of life on social media

Marketing agency Mediakix just released a new study that will get you depressed. After crunching the numbers, the company predicted that the modern human (that is: you) will likely spend five years and four months interacting with other average, connected people on social media in the course of a lifetime.

Specifically, social media users will spend one year and seven months on Facebook, one year and two months on Snapchat, eight months on Instagram and one year and ten months on YouTube. No, we didn't forget about Twitter: apparently, the average user navigates Twitter about one minute a day, which adds up to a (mere) 18 days over an entire lifetime.

Hold on to your horses as the bad news is far from over. Comparing the data to a set of other "average" activities, the company reveals that lifetime social media use came in second only to watching television (seven years and eight months) but way ahead of eating/drinking (three years and five months), grooming (one year and ten months), socializing (one year and three months) and even doing laundry (six months). So expect humans to become expert cat video watchers and start wearing dirty clothes. Hurrah! Viva humanity!

No, we are not done: an infographic that accompanies the data lists the things that we could be doing if we actually did something during those wasted five years and four months. For example: we could fly to the moon and back 32 times, watch The Simpsons series 215 times, walk our dogs 93,000 times or the Great Wall of China three-and-a-half times, run over ten thousand marathons or even climb Mount Everest 32 times.

Moral of the story: Get your priorities straight, people.