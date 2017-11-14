No, you are not the only one watching Netflix while in a public bathroom

Famously secretive about its ratings, Netflix keeps a tight seal on all its subscriber information, revenue numbers and official data regarding what people are actually watching on the platform. But when that treasure chest of information is even slightly opened, a light is shed on certain aspects of human behavior that are fairly... interesting?

First came the news that 46% of "streaming couples around the world" are guilty of "cheating" on their partners. Now, according to a new official press release by Netflix announcing an internal study on public and private streaming habits, comes the news that viewers are so enthralled by the shows they are streaming that they even dare watch them in public bathrooms.

Specifically, a small yet statistically significant percentage of respondents (12%, to be precise) admitted to watching a show while using a public restroom. If you happen to be part of that 12%, please let us know how, exactly, you manage to do that—technically speaking. Are you wearing headphones? How much time do you spend in there? What happens when someone knocks?

Public watchers (whether in bathrooms or in more, well, appropriate public spaces) also recall having had a stranger interrupt them to start a conversation (35% of respondents), while 44% of those queried have caught someone snooping on their screen and 11% had a show spoiled because looking over someone else's screen.

Given the fact that the study claims that 60% of Americans watch more shows and movies in public now than they did in 2016, it is no wonder that 37% of the respondents admitted to binge-watching while at work. Because, really, what is a job these days if you can't talk about Stranger Things 2 with your co-worker the day after it drops?