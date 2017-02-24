Norwegian Air lets you fly to Europe for just $65

This is not a drill: You can now travel from the United States to Europe for a mere $65, courtesy of Norwegian Air. Expect the low fare program, which applies to one-way flights, to eventually increase to $99 per trip after the initial promotion.

How are such affordable prices even possible? It wasn't easy: The airline has been attempting to kick off the program for the past three years. Although the service is currently relatively limited in terms of departures and destinations (the promotion includes trips between the U.S. and Ireland and the UK), it seems likely that the company will eventually expand it—causing rival airlines to worry about the possibility of competing with the low prices.

The Obama administration, which once called the application for the program "one of the most complicated ever," approved of it late last year and President Trump's administration now officially gave it the green light.

Head to the company's website right now to take advantage of the deal and book a flight from New York, Boston/Providence and Hartford to Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Edinburgh and Shannon.

Considering that a quick search on Expedia for a one-way ticket from New York to Dublin in the summer yields results that range from $655 to well over $2,000 in price, we suggest you hurry up and plan a vacation right away.