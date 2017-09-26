Parts of central and eastern America just endured a record-breaking heat wave

The calendar might be telling us that it's fall, but temperatures this week are most definitely not agreeing.

From New York to Chicago, Cleveland and Indianapolis, parts of central and eastern America have endured record-breaking high temperatures that, at times, topped August heat levels.

Defined as "three or more days" of temperatures of 90 degrees Fahrenheit and above, this summer-like heat wave is (thankfully) supposed to give way to cooler weather starting mid-week.

But, according to AccuWeather, by the time that happens "Chicago is likely to endure seven consecutive 90-degree days with records being threatened on each day."

Who knows? Folks in New York and Chicago might go pumpkin picking while clad in their favorite summer outfits this year.