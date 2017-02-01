Rejoice: The 'Serial' team is working on a new podcast called 'S-Town' about an Alabama murder

Your podcast dreams have come true: The team behind the massively successful Serial (Sarah Koenig, executive producer Julie Snyder and editorial advisor Ira Glass) is releasing the first of three new podcast series developed by new production company Serial Productions this upcoming March.

Producer Brian Reed will host S-Town, which, according to a press release, sprouted from an Alabama man's requests for "a reporter to investigate the son of a wealthy family who had allegedly been bragging that he got away with murder. Brian [the producer] agreed to look into it. But then someone else ended up dead and another story began to unfold—about a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure and the mysteries of one man's life."

Interestingly enough, Snyder and Reed began working on the show before the launch of Serial. "I remember thinking, 'If this thing with Serial works—telling one big story over several chapters—then I definitely want to try it with Brian's story next," Snyder said in a statement.

Expect all of the show's episodes to drop simultaneously next month.

As for you avid Serial fans, although plans for a third season have not yet been revealed, Koenig was spotted at a trial in Cleveland back in November so go ahead and start speculating.