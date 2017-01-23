Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper just announced a joint summer tour and we're pretty pumped

An unlikely pairing indeed, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper just announced a joint summer tour that will kick off on July 6 in Hollywood, Florida and will make stops across the country before a final show in Houston, Texas on August 12.
Expect the musical legends to play some of their greatest hits in addition to some of their newest material (Stewart released Another Country in 2015 and Lauper dropped Detour in 2016). Before embarking on the tour, Lauper will actually play a few shows in New Zealand in April with Blondie.
Tickets for the joint tour go on sale on January 27 on Live Nation (Citi card members can snag pre-sale tickets starting January 24 at 10am) and here are all the dates:
July 6: Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live
July 8: Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena
July 9: Tuscaloosa, AL at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 12: Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion
July 14: Bangor, ME at Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
July 15: Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center
July 18: Wantagh, NY at Jones Beach Theater
July 19: Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live
July 21: Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 22: Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25: Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28: Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center
July 29: Rochester, NY at CMAC PAC
August 1: Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theater
August 4: Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center
August 5: Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 11: Dallas, TX at Verizon Theater
August 12: Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
