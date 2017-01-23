Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper just announced a joint summer tour and we're pretty pumped

An unlikely pairing indeed, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper just announced a joint summer tour that will kick off on July 6 in Hollywood, Florida and will make stops across the country before a final show in Houston, Texas on August 12.

Expect the musical legends to play some of their greatest hits in addition to some of their newest material (Stewart released Another Country in 2015 and Lauper dropped Detour in 2016). Before embarking on the tour, Lauper will actually play a few shows in New Zealand in April with Blondie.

Tickets for the joint tour go on sale on January 27 on Live Nation (Citi card members can snag pre-sale tickets starting January 24 at 10am) and here are all the dates:

July 6: Hollywood, FL at Hard Rock Live

July 8: Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena

July 9: Tuscaloosa, AL at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 12: Camden, NJ at BB&T Pavilion

July 14: Bangor, ME at Darlings Waterfront Pavilion

July 15: Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

July 18: Wantagh, NY at Jones Beach Theater

July 19: Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live

July 21: Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 22: Saratoga Springs, NY at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25: Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28: Cuyahoga Falls, OH at Blossom Music Center

July 29: Rochester, NY at CMAC PAC

August 1: Clarkston, MI at DTE Energy Music Theater

August 4: Cincinnati, OH at Riverbend Music Center

August 5: Tinley Park, IL at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 11: Dallas, TX at Verizon Theater

August 12: Houston, TX at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land