  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Season two of Master of None gets a premiere date and a teaser video

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday March 16 2017, 10:43am

Season two of Master of None gets a premiere date and a teaser video
Photograph: K.C. Bailey/Netflix

We already knew that Aziz Ansari's Netflix series, Master of None, was coming back for a second season—and now we get to glimpse at it.

A refresher: Season one ended with Ansari's character, Dev, newly single and embarking on a journey to Italy to attend a pasta-making class. In the teaser video that Ansari posted on his Instagram feed, we see Dev on a scooter in what appears to be the Italian countryside alongside his friend Arnold (Eric Wareheim), also on a scooter. 

Best of all, we finally get an official premiere date: May 12. Take a look at the teaser video right here:

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 296 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest