Season two of Master of None gets a premiere date and a teaser video

We already knew that Aziz Ansari's Netflix series, Master of None, was coming back for a second season—and now we get to glimpse at it.

A refresher: Season one ended with Ansari's character, Dev, newly single and embarking on a journey to Italy to attend a pasta-making class. In the teaser video that Ansari posted on his Instagram feed, we see Dev on a scooter in what appears to be the Italian countryside alongside his friend Arnold (Eric Wareheim), also on a scooter.

Best of all, we finally get an official premiere date: May 12. Take a look at the teaser video right here: