See how these 14 iconic places around the world showed support for Manchester

We stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester, England and keep them in our thoughts and prayers following the recent bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

From a gone-dark Empire State Building in New York City to an illuminated City Hall in Tel Aviv, iconic landmarks across the globe commemorated the 22 lives lost and dozens injured in their own ways. Take a look:

In deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England last night, we will remain dark this evening. 📷: @isardasorensen pic.twitter.com/QOnxlkCaY1 — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2017

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France went dark

In Israel, Tel Aviv City Hall was illuminated with the Union flag

Tel Aviv City Hall is illuminated with the Union flag in solidarity with the residents of #Manchester and the British people. 🇬🇧🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/lmTLRhCPUh — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 23, 2017

The Toronto sign shone white, red and blue in Canada

The Toronto Sign will shine white, red & blue tonight in solidarity with the City of Manchester. Join us and #PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/fhWrkLUaJO — City of Toronto (@TorontoComms) May 23, 2017

In Australia, Perth Arena was illuminated with the Union flag

Perth Australia stands with you Manchester. love only, always and forever pic.twitter.com/2bJGtRKhdg — crystal | 35 (@Iaurenjaureguis) May 23, 2017

Brisbane's Story Bridge shone with British colors in Australia

Brisbane's Story Bridge brightly shining in British colours tonight. Thank you Queensland. Unwavering solidarity is true friendship 🇬🇧🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/FyTsC3Mrxh — Craig O'Kane (@Craigokane) May 23, 2017

The Blackpool Tower was lit up in England

Great turnout here on the comedy carpet to witness @TheBplTower shining bright in solidarity with #Manchester pic.twitter.com/bVjyfIYz5F — Daniel Martino (@DanJMartino) May 23, 2017

Burj Khalifa was lit with the colors of the Union flag in Dubai

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate was lit with the colors of the Union flag in Germany

Comhar na gcomharsan* / Support of neighbours. Berlin's

Brandenburg Gate lit in solidarity with #Manchester #Irish pic.twitter.com/mzshhzOdqk — Cathal Mac Coille (@CathalMacCoille) May 23, 2017

In Hong Kong, a message of solidarity was displayed on the HSBC building

A message of solidarity to the victims of the #Manchester attack is displayed on the the HSBC building, #HongKong. pic.twitter.com/TFKxuUZbr4 — Michele Galvani (@GalvaniM) May 23, 2017

Belfast City Hall was lit with the Union flag colors in Ireland

Belfast City Hall in support of #Manchester pic.twitter.com/jNzBXg08li — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) May 23, 2017

Calgary's Reconcilation Bridge was lit up blue, red and white in Canada

Calgary mourns with #Manchester. The Reconciliation Bridge is lit up to honour the victims of terror attack. Latest on Global News at 11. pic.twitter.com/JSH6m147QX — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) May 24, 2017

The Jet d'Eau jet water in the colors of the Union flag in Switzerland

The Geneva water jet in the colors of the United Kingdom. #Manchester pic.twitter.com/2WbEcBFH7r — Silvia Barberi (@silvia_vivek) May 24, 2017

The Penshaw Monument in England was lit red, white and blue