See how these 14 iconic places around the world showed support for Manchester

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday May 24 2017, 11:31am

We stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester, England and keep them in our thoughts and prayers following the recent bombing at an Ariana Grande concert.

From a gone-dark Empire State Building in New York City to an illuminated City Hall in Tel Aviv, iconic landmarks across the globe commemorated the 22 lives lost and dozens injured in their own ways. Take a look:

The Empire State Building in New York City went dark

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France went dark

In Israel, Tel Aviv City Hall was illuminated with the Union flag

The Toronto sign shone white, red and blue in Canada

In Australia, Perth Arena was illuminated with the Union flag

Brisbane's Story Bridge shone with British colors in Australia

The Blackpool Tower was lit up in England

Burj Khalifa was lit with the colors of the Union flag in Dubai

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate was lit with the colors of the Union flag in Germany

In Hong Kong, a message of solidarity was displayed on the HSBC building

Belfast City Hall was lit with the Union flag colors in Ireland

Calgary's Reconcilation Bridge was lit up blue, red and white in Canada

The Jet d'Eau jet water in the colors of the Union flag in Switzerland

The Penshaw Monument in England was lit red, white and blue

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 365 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

