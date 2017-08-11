Sephora's Weekly Wow Sale includes a ton of free and discounted products

"Wow!" is exactly what you're going to say when you hear all about Sephora's new program: The Weekly Wow Sale will offer beauty lovers bestselling items at 50 percent off all week long.

The promotion—which will take place every Thursday from now until November 1—will be valid both online and in stores.

This week's exciting offers include the Anastasia Beverly Hills contour kit for $20 (original price: $40), the Stile Matte 'n Metal eyeshadow palette for $24.50 (original price: $49) and Tarte's Rainforest of the Sea Skin Twinkle lighting palette for $21 (original price: $42), among others.

Even more exciting: Most purchases come with a whole variety of free products. Take a look right here.

Check out Sephora's Instagram account every Wednesday to find out what products will be available each week. It's time to revamp that beauty closet of yours.