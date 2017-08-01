Shake Shack will be serving a new hot chicken sandwich starting today

It's called the Hot Chick'n sandwich and it is officially part of Shake Shack's menu—for now.

"A crispy chicken breast dusted with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend," according to the company's press release, the item will be served alongside coleslaw and pickles, within the very famous Martin's potato rolls that Shake Shack is known for.

Available for a limited time, the offering may become part of the chain's permanent menu depending on its popularity.

"We've been playing around with a spicy version of our Chick'n Shack for some time now," said the company's culinary director Mark Rosati in the press release calling out Shake Shack's very first chicken offering, which became one of the chain's top three bestsellers a few years back.

The recipe for the latest item is included in the company's new cookbook, Shake Shack: Recipes and Stories, which also highlights the chain's origin story with an introduction from its founder, Danny Meyer.

Starting today, you'll be able to order the sandwich at locations nationwide except for airport, stadium and ballpark outlets.