SOS: We might have to deal with a wine shortage soon

Beware, bad times are ahead.

According to CNNMoney, "Spain Italy and France—which together produce over half the world's wine—are bracing for their worst harvests in decades after extreme weather damaged grapes." This, combined with the disastrous September wildfires that plagued California's wine region, will possibly lead to global wine shortages... and a spike in prices.

CNNMoney reports that Europe is expecting a 14% drop in wine production from 2016. Specifically, the world's biggest producer, Italy "will see volumes fall 21% to just above 4 billion liters. Production in Spain and France will decline by roughly 15%."

Given the laws of economy, us wine drinkers will likely feel the effects of the shortage in our wallets. The price of some varieties of vino are already set to increase by 10%.

Dear 2017, are you done with us yet?