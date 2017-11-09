  • Blog
SOS: We might have to deal with a wine shortage soon

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday November 9 2017, 1:57pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Beware, bad times are ahead.

According to CNNMoney, "Spain Italy and France—which together produce over half the world's wine—are bracing for their worst harvests in decades after extreme weather damaged grapes." This, combined with the disastrous September wildfires that plagued California's wine region, will possibly lead to global wine shortages... and a spike in prices.

CNNMoney reports that Europe is expecting a 14% drop in wine production from 2016. Specifically, the world's biggest producer, Italy "will see volumes fall 21% to just above 4 billion liters. Production in Spain and France will decline by roughly 15%."

Given the laws of economy, us wine drinkers will likely feel the effects of the shortage in our wallets. The price of some varieties of vino are already set to increase by 10%.

Dear 2017, are you done with us yet?

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 516 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

