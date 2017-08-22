  • Blog
Southwest is selling $40 flights all over the country for a limited time

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday August 22 2017, 3:56pm

Photograph: Shutterstock

Hurry up: Southwest is having a massive end-of-summer sale right now through Thursday, August 24. 

Fly from Long Beach to Oakland for $40; from New York/Newark to Ft. Lauderdale for $50; from Louisville to Las Vegas for $156; or from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Atlanta for $49.

Looking to splurge? Opt for a sunny trip to Cancun, Mexico—from Ft. Lauderdale ($90), Houston ($140), Atlanta ($160), Austin ($160), Chicago ($190) and/or Baltimore ($200).

You can even head to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for $109 from Ft. Lauderdale, $169 from Atlanta or $209 from Baltimore.  

In other words: You absolutely should take advantage of this deal immediately.

Like every other awesome thing in life, the promotion comes with a set of restrictions: Your purchase is not refundable, you'll have to travel through the U.S. between September 5 and February 14, 2018 and there are a few blackout dates you should take into account. See you in Mexico?

