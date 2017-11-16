Southwest is selling cross-country flights for $49 now through the spring

The best way to deal with the winter blues is to have an exciting vacation to look forward to. And, if the trip happens to be on the cheap side... Even better!

Southwest is offering cross-country flights now through May 23, 2018 for as low as $49. You have until November 23 to book a flight and your trip must take place at least 14 days after the day you booked. Of course, expect blackout dates, restrictions and exclusions.

Take a look at all of the flights on offer right here. Below, we highlight some standouts because we're that excited about this all:

For a mere $49, you can fly from Cincinnati to Chicago; from Las Vegas to Long Beach; from Milwaukee to Cleveland; and from St. Louis to Wichita.

If you're willing to spend $100 or more, opt for a trip from Tucson to Denver ($132); from New York to Nashville ($132); from West Palm Beach to Philadelphia ($125); from Tampa to Dallas ($147); or from Tulsa to Phoenix ($163).

Some of the most expensive flights on offer originate from Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, and include a $250 trip to Atlanta, a $262 one from Chicago and a $273 one to Baltimore.

If you've already been to the Dominican Republic and want to explore another exotic destination, plan to vacation in Montego Bay, Jamaica. You can fly there for $159 from Orlando; for $172 from Houston; or for $219 from Chicago.

Going to pack our bags right about now.