Starbucks is giving out free macchiatos for the rest of the week

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday August 3 2017, 10:33am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Mae Ung

Coffee giant Starbucks is celebrating the last full month of summer with a "Meet for Macchiatos" promotion for the second time this year.

Today through Monday, August 7 between 2pm and 5pm, any purchase of a hot or cold macchiato will get you a second one for free. Which means that you and your coworker should head to the Starbucks nearest to you for a little post-lunch pick-me-up.

The buy-one-get-one-free deal echoes a similar one that the chain offered back in July, giving out a second espresso for free to customers who already purchased one.

The even better news is that the promotion includes all varieties of macchiatos on the menu, so go ahead an order an iced cinnamon almond milk macchiato and grab a second one for your boss—gratis.

Given August's usually sweltering temperatures and our constant need for caffeine, this sounds ideal to us.

Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 417 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

